Baku hosts conference dedicated to International Holocaust Remembrance Day

© Report

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ A conference dedicated to the International Day of Commemoration of the Victims of the Holocaust took place in Baku at the ADA University.

Report informs, Vice-Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismailzade, representative of the Department of Public Information of the UN Office Rashad Huseynov, deputy head of the Israeli mission in Azerbaijan Avital Rosenberg, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab, Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Teruyuki Katori, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari, Ambassador of Poland to Azerbaijan Marek Tsalka.

Representative of the Department of Public Information of the UN Office R. Huseynov, noted how important it is for the modern generation to be aware of the events of that time.According to him, although Holocaust is the event of the past days, bits and pieces of Nazism-neo-Nazism are still visible.And, unfortunately, the number of followers in the world is growing:"And while it exists - this is a threat to all of us," Huseynov noted.

In turn, the deputy head of the Israeli mission in Azerbaijan Avital Rosenberg noted that not only Jews but also Azerbaijani people were killed by fascists during the Second World War. She highly appreciated the efforts of the people who saved the Jews from the Holocaust:"And we remember the services of diplomats who saved people”.

German Ambassador Michael Kindsgrab said that it is very important for his country to preserve the memory of the Holocaust to prevent actions of the past from happening in the future.

In this context, it was important to return the Jews to live in Germany. The German constitution contains principles based on conclusions drawn from the past”, - he noted.