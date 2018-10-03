Baku hosting conference on global separatism

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Separatism is a threat to the independence of countries, Turkey's former foreign minister Hikmet Çetin said, according to Report.

"Today we are facing the situation when by gaining autonomy national minorities are moving toward separatism which ultimately breeds violence and protests. In this view, separatism is a threat to the independence of countries," he said.

He believes that frozen conflicts and separatist movements endanger the entire South Caucasus region: "The international community must take this issue seriously."

On his part, professor of international law at the University of Bochum Hans-Joachim Heintze considers that the wide spread and development of separatist sentiments is a global problem.