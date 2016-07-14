​Baku hosts a meeting of Azerbaijani and Ukrainian Presidents - UPDATED

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 14, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko held a one-on-one meeting.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is holding a meeting with the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, who is on his official visit in Baku.

Report informs citing Interfax-Ukraine, after a one-on-one meeting of the two presidents, the 5th meeting of the Council of Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine will be held under their chairmanship. By its results, they are expected to sign bilateral documents.

In particular, signing of the protocol of the 5th meeting of the Council of Presidents of Ukraine and Azerbaijan, the document on cooperation between the customs authorities of the two countries in the fight against customs fraud while transporting goods by air vehicles, as well as the program of cooperation in the spheres of culture and art for 2016-2020 between the Ministries of Culture of both countries is expected.

After signing the documents, the two leaders will make statements for the media.