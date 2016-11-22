Baku hosted seminar on fourth component of MOBILAZE program

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosted a seminar on the fourth component of the program MOBILAZE (Support to the Implementation of the Mobility Partnership with Azerbaijan) financed by the European Union.

Report informs, fourth component was dedicated to the improvement of the decision making process for the submission of refugee status.

National Project Officer of International Centre for Migration Policy Development Elnur Nasibov speaking at the event said that the objective of the MOBILAZE project is to support the implementation of the Mobility Partnership by strengthening the capacity of the government to develop and implement their national migration policy

In turn, the head of the State Migration Serviceof the Republicof AzerbaijanNazim Salmanov said In turn, said that the seminar will focus on improving the asylum system and bring it up to European standards.

Seminar continued with discussion of various issues on the appropriate theme among the participants of the seminar.

Notably, MOBILAZE program also involved experts from various government agencies of Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Poland.