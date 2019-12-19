Baku declaration of TurkPA adopted in Azerbaijan

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries (TurkPA) adopted the Baku Declaration following a meeting in the capital of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, in line with the 47-item declaration, the next plenary meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries will take place in Kazakhstan next year. The document reflects the provisions on the organization's support to the further deepening of relations between states, the development of model laws, the unification of efforts to preserve cultural property, and the exchange of experience among the staff of the parliaments of the TurkPA member countries.

The declaration also outlines the importance of forming the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry to expand the cooperation between TurkPA members in trade and investment.

At the TurkPA plenary meeting, the speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (Parliament) Mustafa Sentop handed over the TurkPA chairmanship to the chairman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Oqtay Asadov.