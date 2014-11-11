Baku commemorates victims of the plane crash near Donetsk

Baku. 11 Novbember. REPORT.AZ/ Memorial Day of victims of Boeing-777 plane crash, "Malaysian Airlines" near Donetsk was held in the Netherlands and the country's diplomatic missions abroad.

In connection with that on November 10, in the country's diplomatic mission in Baku the national flag of the Netherlands was lowered at half-mast and embassy employees commemorated the dead compatriots, Report informs referring to the Netherlands embassy.

The airplane "Boeing 777", "Malaysian Airlines" crashed on July 17 this year, as a result 192 citizen of the Netherlands died.

Experts believe that the airliner crashed as a result of falling rockets. The investigation of the crash is underway.