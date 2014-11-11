 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku commemorates victims of the plane crash near Donetsk

    The state flag lowered at half-mast in Embassy of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 11 Novbember. REPORT.AZ/ Memorial Day of victims of  Boeing-777 plane crash, "Malaysian Airlines" near Donetsk was held in the Netherlands and the country's diplomatic missions abroad.

    In connection with that on November 10, in the country's diplomatic mission in Baku the national flag of the Netherlands was lowered at half-mast and embassy employees commemorated the dead compatriots, Report informs referring to the Netherlands embassy.

    The airplane "Boeing 777", "Malaysian Airlines" crashed on July 17 this year, as a result 192 citizen of the Netherlands died.

    Experts believe that the airliner crashed as a result of falling rockets. The investigation of the crash is underway.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi