Baku celebrates British Queen's birthday

© Report

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ An event dedicated to the birthday of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was held in Baku.

Report informs, firstly, the British and Azerbaijani national anthems sounded.

Later, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Carole Crofts, praised the level of cooperation between the two countries.

Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov congratulated the Queen and the British people on the occasion of the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and wished success to the Kingdom.

The video clip reflecting the key moments of this year between Azerbaijan and Britain was also shown at the ceremony.

The event continued with the concert program of the British Military Orchestra "The Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles" in Baku.