Baku and Islamabad agree to explore possibilities of manpower exchanges

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Pakistan have agreed to further explore possibilities of exchanges of manpower in the best interest of two countries, Report informs referring to the Radio Pakistan.

This was decided at a meeting of Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada with the Pakistani Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Pir Sadruddin Rashidi in Islamabad.

They exchanged views on matters of mutual interests and bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction on the existing excellent political relations between the two nations.

The Azerbaijan Ambassador said his country is interested to sign deal with Pakistan for the export of manpower.