    Bahar Muradova addresses to European voters

    Demand a fair position from the politicians, you have elected

    Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ "EU is not worried about the issue of violation of the territorial integrity of any country. Otherwise the EU would demonstrate its position."

    Report informs, deputy chairman of the Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova said that at today's extraordinary plenary session of the Parliament protesting the European Parliament which adopted a resolution against Azerbaijan.

    B. Muradova said that theeffects of such documents may be especially adversely affect the fate of Europeans. I urge you to be vigilant. Demand a fair position from your elected politicians.Together we can save the world.Today the world is in danger."

