Bahar Muradova addresses to European voters

Report informs, deputy chairman of the Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova said that at today's extraordinary plenary session of the Parliament protesting the European Parliament which adopted a resolution against Azerbaijan.

B. Muradova said that theeffects of such documents may be especially adversely affect the fate of Europeans. I urge you to be vigilant. Demand a fair position from your elected politicians.Together we can save the world.Today the world is in danger."