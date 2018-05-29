Azerbaijani youth’s meeting held in Tbilisi

© Report

Tbilisi. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ An event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has been held at the Youth Palace in Tbilisi today.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs, National Anthem of Azerbaijan has been sounded firstly at the event, organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia, SOCAR Georgia Office and the Youth Foundation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Dursun Hasanov said that establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was announced a hundred years ago in this building. Gathering of Azerbaijani youth in this historic building, remembering the founders of the ADR is a clear appearance of value given to the history of statehood.

The diplomat later spoke about the importance of the state youth policy established by national leader Heydar Aliyev. He said that President Ilham Aliyev has successfully completed the political course of the nationwide leader and has signed a number of decrees, orders and laws on youth social-political life, education and other issues.