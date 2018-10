Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani inventor Reyhan Jamalova included in 30 Under 30 rating in famous Forbes magazine.

Report informs, 15 year old Reyhan Jamalovais the first Azerbaijani to make the list. She invented a product called “Rainergy”, which is designed to harvest energy from rainwater. Chief Advisor and Daughter of the US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump especially emphasized R. Jamalova during the summit.