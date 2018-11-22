Top

Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents make press statements

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Following the ceremony of signing documents, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov have made press statements, Report informs citing the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

