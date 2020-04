President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing AzerTag.

As part of his visit, Berdimuhamedov met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in one-on-one and expanded format, and, together with the Azerbaijani president, attended the ceremony of signing documents between the two countries.

Following the ceremony, the two presidents made press statements.