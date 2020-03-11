Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents hold expanded meeting

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov have been joined by their delegations for a meeting in an expanded format.

AzerTag reported, that the presidents made speeches at the event.

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have strong natural resource potential, including huge hydrocarbon reserves, and this opens up great prospects for fruitful contacts in strategically important areas.

Another important topic for the two sides is the formation of the relevant legal framework of the Caspian Sea five-sided cooperation, taking into account the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea adopted in August 2018.