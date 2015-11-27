Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian FMs to meet in December

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia will be held in December.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Elmar Mammadyarov said at the press conference after meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Mr.Mammadyarov noted the successful implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project and stated, it was agreed that Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey will meet and inspect progress of construction of the railway section on this area.

"Hope, the project will be completed next year, which will further develop the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey", said the head of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.