Azerbaijani President: We underline necessity of fighting against all manifestations of terrorism

    President Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to King of Spain Felipe VI

    Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to King of Spain Felipe VI.

    Report informs, text of the letter reads:

    “Your Majesty,

    We were deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of the horrific terror attacks in your country.

    We are extremely outraged by these ruthless terror acts, and underline the necessity of jointly fighting against all manifestations of terrorism, which has become a terrible disaster, in the most resolute manner.

    We share your grief over this tragedy. On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the bereaved families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Spain, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery.” 

