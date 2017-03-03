Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to Bulgarian counterpart

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev on the occasion of the national holiday.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Bulgaria.

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are bound together by ties of traditional friendship and cooperation. Dynamic development of our relations is conditioned by ever-expanding political, economic and cultural ties, and our mutually beneficial cooperation.

I believe that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria will continue to develop and strengthen in a comprehensive and consistent manner in the best interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Bulgaria lasting peace and prosperity."