Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to Angela Merkel

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has sent congratulatory letter to the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Angela Merkel.

"Dear Ms Federal Chancellor,

I extend my sincere congratulations to you on the victory of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union coalition, which you lead, in the parliamentary elections.

This victory is the expression of the German society's support for the policy you conduct and demonstration of trust and confidence in you personally.

I hope that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen and expand friendship and political, economic and humanitarian relations and successfully maintain mutually beneficial bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Germany."