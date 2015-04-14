Azerbaijani President receives Serbian Prime Minister

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the delegation led by Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, Alexander Vucic.

Report informs that the head of state recalled his meeting with Serbian Prime Minister in Munich and their fruitful discussions on developing partnership. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the visit of delegation led by Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia led by Alexander Vucic will be successful.

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic state that his country is interested in the relations with Azerbaijan in economic sphere as in the political field. The sides noted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia is in a high level and various projects are successfully carried out in this direction

It was also stressed that the strong political ties and mutual understanding between the two countries contribute to the expansion of bilateral relations.

The issues on the perspectives of the cooperation in various fields, including energy, infrastructure, investment, transportation, cultural, humanitarian and others were discussed.

Noting the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it was noted that the two countries' position in the resolution of conflicts according to the international law and within the territorial integrity, coincides during the meeting.