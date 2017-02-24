Azerbaijani President receives Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti - UPDATED

***10:20

Baku. 24 February. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

Report informs, hailing cooperation and partnership between Azerbaijan and Djibouti, the head of state expressed his gratitude for the Djibouti Parliament`s decision to recognize the Khojaly genocide, and described it as an important sign of brotherly relations between the two countries and support for Azerbaijan. Emphasizing that more than ten countries have already recognized the Khojaly genocide, President Ilham Aliyev said it is important in terms of spreading the historical truth and bringing the perpetrators of this terrible crime to justice. The head of state said Azerbaijan and Djibouti successfully cooperate within the UN and other international organizations, adding the two countries have always supported each other in discussion of important issues. Noting that strong political relations between the two countries pave the way for the development of economic cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out practical development of the bilateral cooperation. The head of state underlined that there are very good prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transport and cargo shipment, and stressed the significance of reciprocal visits and contacts in this regard. President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that the visit of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti to Azerbaijan will be successful and fruitful and contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries even further.

Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf handed a letter of President of the Republic of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh to President Ilham Aliyev. The Minister noted that he is happy to receive brotherly welcome in a beautiful city as Baku. Saying that there are many similarities between Azerbaijan and Djibouti, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf noted that both countries are situated in volatile regions. Noting that a part of Azerbaijan`s territory was occupied, the FM said they closely follow the ongoing processes to find a peaceful solution to the conflict and stressed the importance of diplomatic achievements in this sphere gained at an international level. Touching upon Djibouti`s membership of the UN Security Council in 1993, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said his country then urged the international community to condemn the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and took a tough stance on this issue. He also recalled that the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions condemning the occupation. Hailing Azerbaijan`s becoming a strong country, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti said Azerbaijan took a fair position, and therefore is supported by the international community.

They exchanged views over the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Djibouti in various areas.