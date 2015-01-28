Azerbaijani President received Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 28, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the delegation led by Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ali Tayyebnia. Report informs, the head of state expressed his confidence that the visit of the delegation led by Minister Ali Tayyebnia to Azerbaijan will be successful and significant in determining the perspectives of future cooperation.

Minister Ali Tayebnia conveyed the greetings of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani to the head of state.