President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of the French senators - UPDATED

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by the President of France-Caucasus Friendship Group in the Senate of the French Republic André Reichardt.

Report informs, stressing the importance of the fact that Andre Richard is accompanied by a large of delegation of French senators, the head of state said the visit will create a good opportunity for them to familiarize themselves with the country.

They noted that relations between the two countries are successfully developing in various areas, and emphasized the significance of high-level reciprocal visits in terms of strengthening the bilateral cooperation. The sides noted that prospects for economic and energy cooperation and collaboration within the European Union, as well as the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be discussed during a forthcoming visit of President Ilham Aliyev to France.

They also discussed how to develop Azerbaijan-France cooperation in the energy, ecological, agricultural and other spheres.

