Azerbaijani President receives European Table Tennis Union's president

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the president of the European Table Tennis Union, Ronald Cramer on February 9. Report informs, the state-level attention given to the development of all kinds of sports were discussed during the meeting. The importance of the sequential work carried out on the establishment of a modern sports infrastructure in the capital was stressed. It was noted that the competitions in Table Tennis for Europe "Top-16" were held at a high level by the joint organization of Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation and European Table Tennis union and the sides also expressed the confidence that these events will contribute to the further expansion of international cooperation in the field of sports.