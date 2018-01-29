Azerbaijani President receives delegation from European Commission - UPDATED

© President.az

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by the European Commission's Director-General for Mobility and Transport Henrik Hololei.

Report informs, the European Commission's Director-General for Mobility and Transport Henrik Hololei congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the achievements towards the creation of transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan, as well as the construction of new sea port, commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and complete development of the state-of-the-art aviation network in the country.

The importance of Azerbaijan as one of the leading international transport corridors was emphasized, the significant role of the country in the transportation hub area was hailed at the meeting.

The strategic importance that the European Union attached to these issues was pointed out.

They underlined the necessity of establishing a regular dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of transport and exchanged views on further deepening of transport cooperation.

