Azerbaijani President receives Chief Executive Officer of BBC Global News

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the Chief Executive Officer of BBC Global News Jim Egan, Report informs.

The Chief Executive Officer of BBC Global News Jim Egan informed the President Ilham Aliyev about the activities of the organization led by him and the issues on the international cooperation. He stressed the importance of delivering comprehensive information on the history and cultural development of Azerbaijan and ongoing development process in the country to the larger audience.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the economic success of Azerbaijan, achieving rapid economic development after gaining the independence, the work carried out to provide freedom and democracy in the country, the cooperation with the European Union, the country's achievements in the energy sector, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of Azerbaijan's rich history, culture and delivering objective and unbiased information about the development processes.