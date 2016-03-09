Azerbaijani President receives Boris Tadic and Ehud Barak

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former President of Serbia Boris Tadic.

Report informs, the sides hailed the great work done by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in a short period of time, saying the center turned into an important international organization.

They underlined the significance of the issues discussed at the Global Baku Forum in terms of the expansion of international cooperation.

The sides stressed the importance of the Forum in promoting Azerbaijan.

***

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received former Prime Minister of the State of Israel Ehud Barak.

Report informs, the sides emphasized that the 4th Global Baku Forum had already turned into a major international event. They pointed to a number of important issues on the agenda of the forum. It was noted that the Global Baku Forum had created a good opportunity for discussing the ongoing global processes.