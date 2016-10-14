 Top
    Azerbaijani President offers his condolences to people of Thailand

    'The news of the death of the King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej deeply saddened me'

    Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

    Report informs, the letter states as below:

    "Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

    I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Bhumibol Adulyadej, the King of Thailand.

    We share your grief on the occasion of this heavy loss, and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, all members of the Royal family and the friendly people of Thailand."

