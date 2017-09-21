Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev offers his condolences to Mexican President

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Mexican United States, Enrique Pena Nieto.
Report informs, text of the letter says:
"I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and destructions as a result of a terrible earthquake that hit your country.
On the occasion of this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and all the people of Mexico, and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery."
