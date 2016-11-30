Top

Azerbaijani President offers condolences to his Turkish counterpart

'We were deeply saddened by the news of casualties and injuries'

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today offered his condolences to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. 

Report informs, text of the letter reads: 

"Dear Mr President,

Dear brother,

We were deeply saddened by the news of casualties and injuries as a fire broke out at a student dormitory in the Aladağ district, Adana province.

We share your grief over this tragedy. On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend deep condolences to you, families and the loved ones of those who died, and the brotherly people of Turkey, and wish the injured swiftest possible recovery.

May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!"

