Azerbaijani President met with Turkish Prime Minister

Davutoğlu: 'Turkey supports Azerbaijan in any case'

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoğlu within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) 13th Summit held in Istanbul.

Report informs citing Turkish media.

According to the information, during the meeting, Ilham Aliyev said that large number of the summit participants is higher stand and impact in the world.

Ahmet Davutoğlu expressed his condolences to the Azerbaijani President regarding killed servicemen on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh during recent days: 'Turkey supports Azerbaijan in any case'.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Turkey for support.