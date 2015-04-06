 Top
    Azerbaijani President meets with President of Islamic Development Bank Group in Jeddah

    The sides expressed satisfaction with high level cooperation

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 6, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the President of Islamic Development Bank Group Ahmad Mohammad Ali.

    Report informs, the sides expressed satisfaction with high level cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank. The fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Bank for last ten years, the implementation of successful implementation projects were noted. The influence of the rapid development of Azerbaijan to the expansion of relations was stressed. It was also emphasized that Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank have exemplary cooperation in the fields of oil and gas, electricity, water supply, road construction, infrastructure projects, agriculture and industry and investment.

    The sides exchanged views on the involvement of other partners on bilateral cooperation during the meeting.

