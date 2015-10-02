Azerbaijani President is in the list of World's Most Influential Muslims

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is among the World's Most Influential Muslims.

Report informs, one more list of 500 Most Influential Muslims (The Muslim 500-2016) published by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies center of Amman, with the support of the Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at Georgetown.

At the same time, the rating of the most influential Muslims of Azerbaijan also includes the head of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh and mugham singer Alim Gasimov.

Topping the list this year, King Abdullah II of Jordan ibn al-Hussein, followed by the imam of Cairo University "Al-Azhar," Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyib Muhammad.

Third on the list was the king of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, the Muslim 500 also includes the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Tajikistan Imomali Rahmon.

The list is published annually since 2009.