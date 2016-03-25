Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to his Bangladesh counterpart

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Mr Md. Abdul Hamid on the occasion of the public holiday of the People's Republic of Bangladesh - Independence Day.

Report informs, the text of the letter says:

"Dear Mr President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and the people of your country on the occasion of the public holiday of the People's Republic of Bangladesh - Independence Day.

I believe that relations between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation in line with the best interests of our nations.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your work, and the friendly people of Bangladesh peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev,

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 16 March, 2016"