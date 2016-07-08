Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Warsaw.

Report informs, at the meeting, the presidents noted that bilateral relations between the two countries were developing successfully. The sides had a broad exchange of views on the prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Afghanistan cooperation in economy, security, agriculture, transportation and other areas.