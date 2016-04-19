Azerbaijani President expresses his condolences to President of the Republic of Ecuador

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Ecuador, Mr. Rafael Correa Delgado. Report informs, the text of the letter says:

'Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and destructions as a result of a severe earthquake in your country.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones of those who died, wish the injured recovery, and hope for the soonest elimination of the tragedy’s consequences.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, April 18, 2016'