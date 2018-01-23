Azerbaijani President: Diversification of economy is one of our main goals

Baku. 23 January. "Diversification of economy is one of our main goals and we have succeeded in this field".

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the "Strategic Outlook: Eurasia" panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We need to forget about oil and gas, which will be exhausted. The future is in good governance, transparency and entrepreneurship," the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan has implemented serious reforms in economy diversification and already succeeded in this field.

Azerbaijani President told about the energy and transport projects being implemented in the country. Touching upon the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, he noted that implementation of BTK project has created a new transport map of the region.