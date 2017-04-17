Azerbaijani President congratulates Turkish President Erdoğan

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Dear Mr. President,

Dear brother,

I extend my sincere congratulations to you and the brotherly people of Turkey on successful completion of a nationwide voting – referendum – on amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey.

The results of the referendum are a sign of the people`s trust and confidence in you and appreciation of your successful policy and services to make Turkey more developed and powerful. Certainly, this referendum will mark the beginning of a new stage in the history of your brotherly country and reinforce the international role and standing of a stable and powerful Turkey.

It is with great pleasure that I emphasize that Azerbaijan-Turkey cooperation has gone through a great development path in recent years. Our successful bilateral and multilateral cooperation and jointly implemented large-scale projects serve peace, stability and development in the region.

I am confident that through joint efforts our exceptional relations, friendly, brotherly and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to expand and strengthen for prosperity of our peoples and in the best interests of our countries.

Dear Mr President, accept my sincere wishes for your robust health and further success and for continuous progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Turkey."