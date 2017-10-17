 Top
    Azerbaijani President congratulates President-elect of Kyrgyz Republic

    'I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your activity'

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President-elect of Kyrgyz Republic, Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

    Report informs, text of the letter says:

    "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

    I am hopeful that we will make joint efforts to develop and strengthen relations of traditional friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

    I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your activity for prosperity of the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan."

