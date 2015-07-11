 Top
    Azerbaijani president congratulates his Montenegrin counterpart

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic on the occasion of his country's National holiday, Report informs. The letter says:

    "Dear, Mr. President,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country.

    I believe that boosting Azerbaijani-Montenegrin relations, developing the friendly and cooperative relations will further give contributions to prosperity of our nations.

    On this joyful day, I wish you robust health and successes in your activities, and the friendly people of Montenegro peace and prosperity."

