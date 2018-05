Azerbaijani President completes official visit to Tajikistan

17 October, 2014 10:23

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 16, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed official visit to Tajikistan. Report informs, Azerbaijani President was seen off by Tajik President Emomali Rahmonat Dushanbe International Airport.