Azerbaijani President: Azerbaijan becomes donor country and actively involved in various projects

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has been able to achieve considerable success since gaining its independence," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated at a discussion within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos today.

Participating in the discussion on "Regions in Transformation: Eurasia", the President spoke about the development of Azerbaijan over the previous years, the country's role in the region and ensuring energy security of Europe.

According to him, today 85% of the economy of Azerbaijan is the private sector and the country successfully takes steps on economy diversification.

"We are more free from the pressure of oil prices. A large part of the economy is generated by the non-oil sector," the president said.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that now Azerbaijan itself has become a donor country and is actively involved in various projects.

He stressed the importance of the energy security and reminded that Azerbaijan is taking part in one of the largest energy projects in Europe - the Southern Gas Corridor.