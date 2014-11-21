Azerbaijani President: "Azerbaijan's position in world is strong enough"

Successful economic reforms are also recognized by international financial institutions".

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Over the past ten years, a dynamic economy of Azerbaijan increased by 3 times, the level of poverty and unemployment fell sharply, new jobs opened up.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that in his speech at the opening ceremony of the 43rd General Assembly of the European Olympic Committee.

"The role of our country in the field of energy security will be of great importance to the cooperation with the European institutions," said President Ilham Aliyev. The Head of State also stressed that Azerbaijan is a bridge between Europe and Asia is also known as one of the important centers of multiculturalism in the world.

He noted that Azerbaijan's position as an active member of the international community in the world is strong enough, a country which was a member of the UN Security Council for two years and presided over its sessions, has support of the world.