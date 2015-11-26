 Top
    Azerbaijani President awards ISESCO Director General with "Friendship" Order

    Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev said Director General of ISESCO Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri was awarded with the “Dostlug” (Friendship) Order, and presented the high state award to the ISESCO Director General, Report informs.

    Addressing the event, Director General of ISESCO Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri thanked the head of state for awarding him with the high state order of Azerbaijan.

    Then a Nigerian delegate was presented with the ISESCO Literacy Prize for 2015.

    Then a picture was taken.

    The session continues with plenary meetings.

