Azerbaijani President and Emir of Qatar held an expanded meeting

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ Following the official welcoming ceremony President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani have held an expanded meeting, Report informs.

An official welcoming ceremony has been held for Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, a guard of honor was arranged for the Emir of the State of Qatar in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Emir of the State of Qatar.

The national anthems of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

President Ilham Aliyev and Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani reviewed the guard of honor.

The Emir of the State of Qatar saluted Azerbaijani soldiers.

State and government officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan were introduced to Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, and members of the Qatari delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state to the accompaniment of a military march.

The President of Azerbaijan and the Emir of the State of Qatar posed for official photos.