Azerbaijani President among first three leaders of CIS countries trusted by Russians

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Azerbaijan was included in the top three leaders of CIS countries in trust rating of the Russians.

Report informs citing the Interfax.

According to results of the poll conducted by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center, the confidence rating is headed by the Presidents of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko (62%) and Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev (56%).

12% of respondents among Russians trust the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President of Armenia trusted by 11%, Moldovan President Igor Dodon - 8%, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili - 4% each, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon - 3% each, and President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko -1%.

The most reliable partners of Russia in the international arena are Belarus (64%) and Kazakhstan (57%).