Azerbaijani President: "A new cooperation format established in the region"

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has made many foreign trips in the first quarter of this year, and 10 heads of foreign states and governments have visited the country.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on results of socioeconomic development in the first quarter of 2016 and the challenges ahead.

President stated that all of them were related with the active foreign policy.

The head of state added that a new cooperation format established in the region: "Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia, Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey trilateral formats serve to ensure security in the region and to deepen our cooperation."