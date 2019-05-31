 Top

Azerbaijani, Polish presidents held one-on-one meeting

Azerbaijani, Polish presidents held one-on-one meeting

Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda have held a one-on-one meeting, Report informs citing AzerTag.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi