Azerbaijani, Polish presidents held one-on-one meeting

Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda have held a one-on-one meeting, Report informs citing AzerTag.
Azerbaijani, Polish presidents held one-on-one meetingAzerbaijani, Polish presidents held one-on-one meeting
https://report.az/storage/news/979aacd95e037bf3988ae044d10cf577/9e54ba03-87e3-466b-a211-3769637f4161_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- EU ready to support initiatives to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 June, 2019 / 17:54
- lham Aliyev receives EU Commissioner 13 June, 2019 / 13:18
- EU Commissioner: I hope we will sign an aviation agreement with Azerbaijan this year 13 June, 2019 / 11:30
- Johannes Hahn: Azerbaijan is an important partner for EU 13 June, 2019 / 10:55
- Hahn: New EU-Azerbaijan agreement will help increase economic opportunities 13 June, 2019 / 10:04
- Elmar Mammadyarov: Recent statements by the leadership of Armenia and bloody provocations seriously undermine the negotiation process 13 June, 2019 / 09:13
- Elmar Mammadyarov meets with delegation led by vice-speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey 13 June, 2019 / 09:08
- Azerbaijani MP elected member of Ethics Council of Georgian Parliament 12 June, 2019 / 17:07
- President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by vice-speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey 12 June, 2019 / 16:55
- President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by vice-president of German Bundestag 12 June, 2019 / 15:54
News DepartmentNews Author