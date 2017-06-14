Azerbaijani MPs to visit Turkey

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 15, Chairman of Milli Majlis Health Committee Ahliman Amiraslanov and MP Shamsaddin Hajiyev will visit Isparta city of Turkey.

Report informs citing the Parliament's press service.

The MPs will attend memorial ceremony for former President Süleyman Demirel, organized by the government of Turkey and presidentship of the University named after Süleyman Demirel.

The event will feature memories of the life and political activity of the outstanding statesman as well as his role in strengthening of ties between the two countries.

The visit will end on June 18.