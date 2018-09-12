Azerbaijani MPs to take part in TURKPA events

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Health Committee of Milli Majlis and TURKPA commission on Environment and Natural Resources, as well as deputy of the Milli Majlis, Deputy Chairman of TURKPA comission on Social, Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs, Sevinj Huseynova will be on a visit to Bishkek, the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic, from February 12 till February 15 to attend the events of the organization, Report informs citing the press service of the Milli Majlis.

The report on "Genetically Modified Organisms and Their Impacts" will be heard, recommendations will be discussed and a broad exchange of views will be held under the chairmanship of Amiraslanov.

Reports and recommendations on the topic "Cinema and animation as part of the Turkish cultural heritage in the Turkic-speaking countries" will be on the agenda of the Commission's Committee on Social, Cultural and Humanitarian Issues. MPs will closely participate in the discussions within the sessions.

Then a seminar titled "Cinema and animation in the member states of TURKPA" will be held. Within the framework of the visit, the participants will also meet with Dastan Jumabekov, Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan and attend opening of the "Turkish Cinema Days".