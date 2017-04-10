 Top
    Azerbaijani MPs to monitor Turkish referendum

    Visit will end on April 17
    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Milli Majlis Health Committee Ahliman Amiraslanov and MP Aghalar Valiyev will visit Ankara on April 13 to monitor Turkish referendum.

    Through the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries, MPs will attend the referendum of amending the Turkish Constitution.

    The MPs will visit several polling stations together with other observers and monitor the process and voter turnout.

    The visit will end on April 17. 

